Police investigate homicide after late-night shooting on South Benton Boulevard

A late-night shooting Monday that left one man dead is being investigated as a homicide, Kansas City police say.
About 10 p.m. police were called to the intersection of 57th Street and South Benton Boulevard, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded to the scene and the man was declared dead.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the homicide unit at 816-234-5043.
The TIPS Hotline offers a reward of up to $10,000 for Information leading to an arrest in a homicide.
