Police investigating life-threatening stabbing in KCK

The Kansas City Kansas police department is investigating a life-threatening stabbing.
Police say they were dispatched at about 8:45 p.m. Monday night to 2224 Burch Drive on reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The man was transported to an area hospital where police say he was revived and last known to be in critical condition.
No further information on the victim or potential suspects has been released.
This is a developing story.
