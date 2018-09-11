Police investigating homicide after late night shooting on South Benton Boulevard

A late night shooting on Monday that left one man dead is being investigated as a homicide, Kansas City police say.
At about 10 p.m. Monday night, police say they were called to the intersection of 57th Street and South Benton Boulevard where they found an adult black male suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS personnel responded to the scene as well, declaring the man dead.
Police urge anyone with information on the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the homicide unit at 816-234-5043.
Information leading to an arrest may be rewarded with up to $10,000.
