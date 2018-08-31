Missouri AG sues Ride the Ducks in Branson, alleging company tried to avoid refunds

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has sued the owner of Ride the Ducks in Branson, alleging that the company sent a duck boat with 29 passengers out on Table Rock Lake on July 19 with severe weather approaching so it could avoid paying refunds.

The 29-page complaint also says Ripley Entertainment, which bought Ride the Ducks late in 2017, knew its duck boats had mechanical issues but did not redesign the vessels to try to get them to pass transportation regulations.

The lawsuit also outlined a history of serious incidents involving duck boats in the United States and elsewhere, while pointing out that duck boat operators have done little to improve safety of the World War II-era vehicles that travel on land and water and became popular for carrying tourists on sightseeing tours.

The duck boat that went out on Table Rock Lake on July 19 sank after succumbing to winds in excess of 70 miles per hour — twice the wind speed that the boats are designed to handle — resulting in the deaths of 17 passengers.

SIGN UP

Hawley’s lawsuit alleges violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, which forbids fraud and deception in the sale of goods and services. Hawley’s office previously disclosed that it opened a criminal investigation under the same act, but in Friday’s lawsuit opted to seek civil penalties and restitution against Ripley Entertainment.

“This tragedy should not have happened,” Hawley said in a statement. “As Missouri’s top law enforcement officer, I am charged with protecting Missouri consumers. My hope is that this lawsuit will ensure that unsafe duck boats and companies who put profits ahead of safety will not continue to operate. Consumers have a reasonable expectation of safety and that was not met on July 19.”

Hawley’s office is the latest legal headache for Ride the Ducks in Branson. The company has been sued by survivors and several families of passengers who perished last month.

A separate criminal inquiry is being conducted by federal prosecutors in Missouri. Earlier this week, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri asked for a halt in civil discovery proceedings while it conducts its criminal probe.

Ripley Entertainment was not immediately available for comment.