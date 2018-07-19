‘Mass casualty incident’: Multiple dead as vessel sinks on Table Rock Lake, official says

A “mass casualty incident” has killed multiple people and injured several more on Table Rock Lake when a vessel sunk, according to a local fire department.
“We can confirm there are fatalities,” said Eric Nielsen, a spokesman with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.
The department tweeted shortly before 8:30 p.m. that “crews from multiple agencies are on scene of an MCI ‘Mass Casualty Incident’ ‘tourist type boat involved’ this is on Table Rock Lake, Stone County, Branson Missouri. Taney County assisting. Several patients transported...”
Nielsen said the number of fatalities is unknown, but the coroner’s office is on scene.
Mass casualty incidents typically denote at least 10 people killed or injured and as many as 20, Nielsen said.
Divers from multiple agencies are in the water searching for victims. The vessel submerged and Nielsen said he believed it had been found underwater.
Severe weather rolled into the area at about the time the vessel capsized, Nielsen added.
Emergency crews are staging at the Branson Belle Dock but the tourist attraction is not involved in the incident, Nielsen said.
“(There were) well over 10 occupants on this vessel. ... Several ambulances have transported patients and the coroner has been requested,” Nielsen said.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
