KC-area man connected to Frontier Justice gun burglary arrested in Illinois, feds say

A 21-year-old Kansas City-area man thought to be a suspect in a recent Kansas City, Kan., gun store burglary was arrested in Illinois late last week and is awaiting extradition, according to federal authorities.

Jahquise T. Webb, of Grandview, was taken into custody Friday in Kankakee, Illinois.

Webb has been charged in Illinois with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a known gang member and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, online court records showed.

John Ham, a spokesman for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Kansas City, said Webb has been charged with burglary in Wyandotte County in connection with the Aug. 18 break-in at the Frontier Justice gun store in the 10000 France Family Drive.

Several handguns were stolen and a suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Durango, was seen in surveillance video leaving the scene, according to the ATF.

Federal charges are pending and additional arrests are possible in connection with the break-in, Ham said.

A police report obtained by The Daily Journal newspaper in Kankakee said Webb was arrested during a traffic stop after he was found inside a stolen white Dodge Durango with two handguns belonging to the Kansas City, Kan., gun store.

Days after his arrest in Illinois, prosecutors in Wyandotte County charged Webb with burglary.

The ATF had also released images of suspects inside the store.

Webb waived extradition proceedings on Tuesday and is expected to be turned over to Kansas authorities.

He was in custody at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Illinois.