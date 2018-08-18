‘Multiple handguns’ stolen at Frontier Justice, ATF says. Reward up to $10K offered

A Kansas City, Kan., firearms retailer was burglarized and several guns were taken early Saturday, according to a news release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Surveillance images provided by the ATF show at least two people inside Frontier Justice at 10000 France Family Drive after 2 a.m. It appeared the suspects were carrying backpacks.

Kansas City, Kan., police said the suspects broke in through one of the store’s windows, took “multiple handguns” and fled, according to a tweet from the Kansas City ATF office. Authorities did not disclose how many were missing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Up to $10,000 in reward money is available. Tipsters can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/uhLJT638yA — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) August 18, 2018

The ATF also released a surveillance image of a white Dodge Durango believed to be the suspects’ vehicle. Authorities think at least three people came in the SUV.

ATF spokesman John Ham said authorities haven’t determined whether the theft is related to other recent gun store break-ins.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

An employee at the Frontier Justice corporate office had no comment on the matter and referred questions to the store owner, who was not immediately available for comment Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-800-283-4867, email ATFTips@atf.gov or visit its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.