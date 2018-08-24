After spate of gun-store thefts, feds release photos, offer $10,000 rewards

Federal authorities on Friday released new surveillance photos from the Aug. 18 burglary of a Kansas City, Kan., gun store.

The break-in at Frontier Justice, 10000 France Family Drive, was the third time this month that criminals have smashed their way into area guns stores and made off with dozens of firearms.

In each case, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the the National Shooting Sports Foundation offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information.

Arrests have been made in the Aug. 9 break-in at The Armory KC in Independence, where more than 60 guns were stolen.

Authorities offered a $10,000 reward for the Aug. 14 theft of numerous guns at Money Treez, a pawn shop in Pleasant Hill in Cass County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-800-ATFGUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.