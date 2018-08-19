Man found shot to death near park east of downtown Kansas City

Police on Sunday were investigating a fatal shooting near Margaret Kemp Park, east of downtown Kansas City, that left one man dead.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 4:40 a.m. Sunday near the park at Ninth and Harrison Streets. Arriving officers found the victim deceased on the street.
Police released photos of a silver or gold sedan that was seen in the area. Police are attempting to identify the vehicle and talk to its occupants about the shooting.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
The victim is the second person to be fatally shot in that area in less than two weeks.
Terriante McClinton, 27, of Kansas City, died after he was shot about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 7 during an argument in the park. The shooter fled before police arrived.
Police released a photo of a man who they said was a “person of interest” in McClinton’s slaying. Police said they were interested in speaking to Quayyim Farris, 35.
At the time, they said Farris should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. They asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Police were unable to confirm on Sunday whether Farris was still considered a person of interest.
