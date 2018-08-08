Police were investigating the death of a man in his 20s who was shot during an argument in the Margaret Kemp Park at East Ninth and Harrison streets in Kansas City late Tuesday. The man died at a hospital. No suspect information was available. This Google Maps Street View is from March 2015.
Man fatally shot in Kansas City park during argument with shooter

By Robert A. Cronkleton

August 08, 2018 08:10 AM

Police on Wednesday were investigating the death of a man in his 20s who was shot during an argument in the Margaret Kemp Park in Kansas City.

Police responded about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim in the park, which is located at East Ninth and Harrison streets.

Witnesses told police that the victim was arguing with another man, who then shot the victim.

The shooter fled from the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

