Man fatally shot in Kansas City park during argument with shooter

Police on Wednesday were investigating the death of a man in his 20s who was shot during an argument in the Margaret Kemp Park in Kansas City.

Police responded about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim in the park, which is located at East Ninth and Harrison streets.

Witnesses told police that the victim was arguing with another man, who then shot the victim.

The shooter fled from the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).