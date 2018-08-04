Mother rescued from river in Lawrence accused of murdering 5-year-old, police say

A mother who was rescued from a submerged car in the Kansas River was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the incident that killed one of her children and injured another, the Lawrence Police Department said.
After the car went into the river near downtown Lawrence on Friday, the mother and her 1-year-old son were rescued and taken to a hospital. On Saturday morning, divers recovered the body of her 5-year-old daughter from the river.
Scharron Renea Dingledine, 26, of Columbia is in custody in the Douglas County Jail without bond, Lawrence police said Saturday.
“We are not calling the individual a ‘murderer,’” Capt. Trent McKinley said when asked for details. “We are merely relating the charges she has been arrested on.”
He did not respond to follow-up questions seeking details on why the woman was arrested on charges of murder.
About 1:15 p.m. Friday, police were called to the south bank of the Kansas River near Sixth and Vermont streets in Lawrence on a report of a vehicle in the water. After the woman and her son were rescued, the vehicle was retrieved Friday night, but no occupants were found inside.
The Douglas County Search and Recovery Dive Team worked until dark Friday to find the girl.
“It would be premature to speculate whether or not this was an intentional act,” Lawrence police had said Friday night.
