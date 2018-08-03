Two rescued from car submerged in Kansas River near Lawrence, more may be involved

Two people were hospitalized in Lawrence on Friday after being rescued from a submerged vehicle in the Kansas River.
Lawrence emergency crews received reports of a vehicle in the water near 6th and Massachusetts streets just after 1 p.m. Friday, according to Lawrence Police Department spokesperson Drew Fennelly.
Fennelly said dive team operators were on the scene, as rescue crews were told the submerged car could have additional people inside.
The Lawrence Journal-World reported at least 20 emergency vehicles and eight water rescue workers were on the scene, along with an inflatable watercraft and what appeared to be a tow line in the water.
A Journal-World reporter spoke with a man, who wished to remain anonymous and said he saw first responders pull a small child from the water and put the child in an ambulance. The man said the woman told first responders that there were two children in the car with her and that one child was still in the car, according to the Journal-World.
Police have not confirmed the man’s account of the situation and no update was available on the condition of the two people rescued.
