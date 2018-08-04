Body of 5-year-old recovered from Kansas River in Lawrence

Searchers on Saturday recovered the body of a 5-year-old after a vehicle was submerged on Friday, Lawrence police said.
The Douglas County Search and Recovery Dive Team worked until dark Friday to find the third person believed to have been in the vehicle. Police said Saturday that no one else is believed to be missing.
An adult female and a 1-year-old child were rescued from the river on Friday and are hospitalized. An update on their condition was not immediately available.
About 1:15 p.m. Friday police were called to the south bank of the Kansas River near the intersection of Sixth and Vermont streets in Lawrence on a report of a vehicle in the water. The vehicle was retrieved Friday night but there were no other occupants.
The incident remains under investigation and police said they did not anticipate any further announcements over the weekend.
“It would be premature to speculate whether or not this was an intentional act...,” police said Friday night.
