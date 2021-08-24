One dead after Shawnee home caught fire Monday night, deputy chief says

A 53-year-old man has died after a Shawnee home caught fire late Monday night, authorities said. Shawnee Fire Department

A 53-year-old man has died after a Shawnee home caught fire late Monday night.

Fire crews were called at 11:20 p.m. to the 10500 block of West 52nd Terrace on reports of an active fire in the basement, said Shawnee Fire Department Deputy Chief Corey Sands. Four of the five residents were able to leave the home safely, Sands said, and firefighters went in to bring the victim out from the basement.

The man who died was treated with CPR at the scene and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, Sands said. He died there early Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Matthew D. Deckard.

Smoking in bed is believed to have caused the fire, Sands said. No other residents suffered injuries, he added, nor did any of the firefighters responding to the call.

One of the residents reported hearing a fire alarm go off before leaving the house, Sands said. But firefighters did not hear the alarm ringing when they entered the house.

Sands said the death stands as an unfortunate reminder for people to make sure their fire alarms are operating properly.

The home is estimated to have experienced an estimated $75,000 in damage as a result of the fire, Sands said.

Shawnee has not seen a fatal fire since 2015. In that case, a faulty extension cord was blamed for causing a blaze that killed a 3-year-old boy and his 63-year-old uncle. Both died of smoke inhalation.