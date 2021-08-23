Kansas City police seek help to locate missing 52-year-old last seen Monday morning

Quoveen Jackson, 52, is a missing and endangered person sought by Kansas City police. She was last seen around 11:45 a.m. near 59th Street and Swope Parkway, police said. Kansas City Police Department

The Kansas City Police Department is asking the public for help with finding a missing and endangered 52-year-old last seen late Monday morning.

Quoveen Jackson is last known to have been in the area of 59th Street and Swope Parkway around 11:45 a.m., according to police. Jackson has health issues that require immediate attention, police said.

The department is asking anyone with information to call 911 or the missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.