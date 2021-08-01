Community

Missing since Wednesday, 11-year-old Jay’Viea Hurt found safe, Kansas City police say

A young boy missing since Wednesday has been found, Kansas City police said.

Jay’Viea Hurt, 11, went missing around 4 p.m. Wednesday after he was last seen in the area of East 63rd Street and College Avenue in the city’s South Town Fork Creek neighborhood, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said at the time.

The Kansas City Police Department put out a renewed call for help to the public Friday to find Jay’Viea.

At about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Becchina in an update said Jay’Viea had been found and is safe.

