“Rosies” reunite with WWII bomber they helped build at KCK Fairfax plant

A veteran of World War II came home to Kansas City for a visit Monday.

The veteran was a B-25D Mitchell bomber.

The airplane now known as “Rosie’s Reply” landed at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. The airport is located just a short hop across the Missouri River from the Fairfax district in Kansas City, Kansas, where the plane was built in the 1940s.

Some of those at the airport to welcome the bomber home were a few of the women who helped build it more than 70 years ago. The iconic image of “Rosie the riveter” came to symbolize all of the women who contributed to the war effort by working in manufacturing plants to build airplanes and other weapons. The women, many now in their 90s, have become known as “Rosies”.

This is the first time the plane has been back to Kansas City since it left the North American Aviation plant in the Fairfax district during WWII. The bomber will be flying around Kansas City all week long taking paying passengers for rides and will fly over the Fairfax Festival at Kaw Point Park on Thursday, October 7.

