Lee’s Summit police seek owner of vial of ashes discovered in parking lot

The Lee’s Summit Police Department is seeking the owner of a vial of cremated remains found in the parking lot of an area business this week.

A photograph of the silver capsule, which has an engraved angel wing on its side, was shared on the department’s Facebook page on Thursday. In the post, the department says the capsule is certainly “very special to someone and we want to get it back to them.”

The department advises whoever owns the vial to contact Lee’s Summit Sgt. Chris Depue at 816-969-1707.