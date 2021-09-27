Local
Authorities seek help to find 86-year-old Pleasant Hill man missing Monday evening
A statewide alert has been issued as authorities seek help to find a missing 86-year-old man last seen in Pleasant Hill on Monday evening.
Haden Elder was believed to be traveling to a Lee’s Summit deli in the 100 block of North Lake Street around 5:15 p.m. but never arrived there, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Elder is easily confused and may have gotten lost, police said.
Elder stands about 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 240 pounds, according to police. He may be driving a red Toyota Rav4 last seen on Lake Street in Pleasant Hill. The vehicle has a Missouri license plate: LC3P7M.
Police are asking anyone who sees Elder or his vehicle or may have information regarding his whereabouts to call 911 or the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 816-540-9109.
This story was originally published September 27, 2021 10:21 PM.
