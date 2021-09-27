Kansas City police seek help to find 11-year-old missing since Monday morning

Kansas City police are asking for help to find Ra’Miyah Williams, 11, a missing girl last seen Monday morning in the 5400 block of Olive Street. Kansas City Police Department

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help to find an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since early Monday morning from the Blue Hills neighborhood.

Ra’Miyah Y. Marshall was last seen leaving her residence around 7 a.m. in the 5400 block of Olive Street, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in a statement Monday night.

Marshall stands about 4-foot-9 and weighs approximately 120 pounds, according to police.

The department is asking anyone who sees Marshall to call 911 immediately. Those with information of her whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.