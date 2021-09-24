The Plaza Art Fair returns to Kansas City this weekend. Here’s what you should know

The 90th annual Plaza Art Fair returns to Kansas City this weekend. Want to attend? Here’s what you should know:

The Plaza Art Fair is a national art event that features 240 artists and more than 20 restaurants, plus live music. It began in 1932 to draw people to the area. Last year, it was forced to restructure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it welcomes more than 250,000 people, according to the fair’s website.

When and where to go

The fair is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Several streets through the plaza will be closed for the fair.

Nichols Road will be closed between Pennsylvania Avenue and Wyandotte Street. Ward Parkway will be closed between Pennsylvania and Central Street.

Broadway will be closed between 47th Street and Ward Parkway. And Central Street will be closed between Nichols and Ward Parkway.

There is no entry fee.

Where to park and find bathrooms

There is free parking in parking garages throughout the Plaza.

You can find a map here.

Bike racks are in the Granada, Valencia and Central parking garages.

There will be restrooms near most entrances and exits to the fair.

What you’ll find

You can see a list of this year’s artists here. This year’s featured artist is Deana Goldsmith.

Curious about what to eat? You can find a list of restaurants here.

There will be three live music stages: one on the Wornall Bridge, one at Ward Parkway and Pennsylvania, and another at Nichols and Central.