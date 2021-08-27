Fall arts and entertainment guide: Plenty of events coming to Kansas City (we hope)

The Kansas City Symphony, Kansas City Ballet, Lyric Opera, Harriman-Jewell Series, Broadway Series and almost all other local major performing arts entities are planning to launch full seasons by Thanksgiving, as they navigate requirements for masks and, in many cases, vaccines.

But perhaps the best positioned among them, given the latest COVID-19 surge, is the Kansas City Repertory Theatre, which essentially kicks off the fall arts season this weekend. Its first two productions will both be presented outdoors before the Rep heads inside for its annual presentation of “A Christmas Carol.”

Back in the spring, while formulating its 2021-22 season, the Rep decided on a conservative approach, said artistic director Stuart Carden.

“We thought long and hard about when we would have our first indoor production,” he said. “It was our best guess that we would be out of doors in the fall. We hesitated about going indoors before ‘A Christmas Carol,’ but we are feeling good about keeping people safe.”

“Immersive Van Gogh” is scheduled to show in 19 U.S. cities this year, including Chicago (pictured) and Kansas City. It is one of two such shows headed to Kansas City this year. Michael Brosilow

National entertainment is still ramping up for the fall, with a slew of concerts (such as Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, Marc Anthony at the T-Mobile Center), two competing interactive Van Gogh exhibits, and Broadway tours. The usual outdoor festivals — Plaza Art Fair, Santa-Cali-Gon Days, etc. — are on the schedule.

But as the performing arts scene tries for a fall rebound from the pandemic-induced hibernation of the past 17-plus months, repercussions will linger.

Kansas City is mandating masks in all public indoor spaces — theaters included — at least until Sept. 23, and a patchwork of other municipal mask mandates remains in place. As of now, unlike last year, no one is limiting the size of indoor audiences.

But the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced on Monday that it is requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination. And, for now, that means no one under 12 will be admitted, because they aren’t eligible for the vaccine. The policy could change depending on how the pandemic goes.

The Unicorn Theatre, the Heartland Men’s Chorus and AEG (Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland and The Truman) had already said they would require proof of vaccination and masks. The KC Improv Company (not to be confused with the better-known Kansas City Improv) has been requiring vaccines at its five weekly shows since Aug. 2.

Several local cancellations have been blamed on the pandemic or on efforts to combat it, including the Prairie Village Jazz Festival, a concert by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings at the Kauffman Center, a talk by historian/author David Marwell in connection with the exhibition “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.” at Union Station and the youth and pro rodeos at the American Royal.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, who knows what else the future holds? Expect that any of the events mentioned here could be postponed or canceled.

Whatever happens, KC Rep appears to be prepared. It launches its season this weekend with “Mary’s Wedding” on the south lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Fewer than 200 tickets are available for each show, so audience members have plenty of room.

Bri Woods and Sam Cordes star in the Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s season premiere, “Mary’s Wedding.” Kansas City Repertory Theatre

The play, which Carden directs, is a romance set against the backdrop of World War I with a two-person cast. And those two, Bri Woods and Sam Cordes, are a couple who live together, so there are no problems with close contact.

KC Rep will produce a second outdoor show, “Ghost Light: A Haunted Night of Songs and Stories from KC’s Cultural Crossroads,” which was a hit last year when it premiered on the Nelson-Atkins Museum south lawn.

The popular annual production of “Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol” will run Nov. 19-Dec. 26 at Spencer Theatre — pandemic permitting.

“We’re taking it as it comes, both from the local and national fronts,” Carden said. “If there’s a shift, if there’s something we need to change on our indoor productions, we’ll do that.”

Meanwhile, outdoor venues have been filled to capacity for concerts and shows since earlier in the summer, and some indoor venues — especially for smaller music and comedy shows — have tested the waters.

Here is a guide to this fall’s top arts and entertainment events. We’ll say it again: The pandemic may wreak havoc with the schedule.

Violinist Joshua Bell will perform Oct. 2 at the Kauffman Center as part of the Harriman-Jewell Series. File photo

Seven season premieres

“Mary’s Wedding,” Kansas City Repertory Theatre

Aug. 27-Sept. 19 at National WWI Museum south lawn. Sam Cordes and Bri Woods will make up the two-member cast in a love story set in 1914 and written by Stephen Massicotte. kcrep.org.

“The Lifespan of a Fact”

Sept. 8-26 at Unicorn Theatre. A magazine fact checker butts heads with an essay writer in this play, based on a 2012 book, that ran on Broadway in 2018-19. unicorntheatre.org.

“Mahler’s ‘Titan’ with Kahane’s World Premiere Piano Concerto,” Kansas City Symphony

Sept. 24-26 at Kauffman Center. The symphony, with Michael Stern conducting and Jeffrey Kahane on piano, will play the world premiere of Gabriel Kahane’s “Heirloom Concerto” as well as Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan,” and Beethoven’s “Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus.” kcsymphony.org.

Violinist Joshua Bell

Oct. 2 at Kauffman Center. The Harriman-Jewell Series will open its 57th season with a bang as Bell, a product of Bloomington, Indiana, and the University of Indiana, will play his seventh recital for the series. He will be joined by pianist Alessio Bax. hjseries.org.

The Kansas City Ballet will begin its season with “Celts.” Kansas City Ballet

“Celts,” Kansas City Ballet

Oct. 15-24 at Kauffman Center. A fusion of Irish folk dance and ballet, “Celts” is set to the music of The Chieftains and others in a celebration of Irish culture. The performance opens with two short ballets, Edwaard Liang’s “Wunderland” and George Balanchine’s “Serenade.” kcballet.org.

“Lyric Opera Goes to Hollywood,” Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Nov. 13-14 at Kauffman Center. Soprano Talise Trevigne, mezzo-soprano Ginger Costa-Jackson, tenor Limmie Pulliam and baritone Edward Parks will perform music from the movies. kcopera.org.

“Tootsie,” Broadway Series

Nov. 23-28 at Music Hall. The classic 1982 movie was turned into a musical comedy that opened on Broadway in 2019 and ran about nine months. It won two Tony Awards. broadwayinkc.com

“Tootsie,” the musical comedy based on the 1992 movie, will open Kansas City’s Broadway Series, running Nov. 23-28 at the Music Hall. This photo is from the original Broadway production. Matthew Murphy

Five more for the fall

“Camelot”

Oct. 7-24 at MTH Theater at Crown Center. The Lerner and Loewe musical telling the medieval tale of King Arthur, Guinevere and Sir Lancelot includes several classic tunes. musicaltheaterheritage.com.

“Four Children,” Kansas City Actors Theatre

Oct. 7-24 at City Stage. Presented in conjunction with the Auschwitz exhibit at Union Station, “Four Children” is an original commission that tells four children’s stories of survival in the face of genocide. kcactors.org.

Andrea Bocelli

Oct. 16 at T-Mobile Center. In a rare appearance by a classical music artist in an arena usually reserved for basketball games and rock or country concerts, the world-renowned tenor will perform a program including selections from his new album, “Believe.” t-mobilecenter.com.

Tenor Andrea Bocelli will bring his “Believe” North American Tour to the T-Mobile Center on Oct. 16. Francesco Prandoni File photo

Battling Van Goghs

“Van Gogh Alive,” Oct. 23-Dec. 31 at Starlight and “Immersive Van Gogh,” Dec. 1-Feb. 6 at TBA.

Two touring exhibitions using projection technology to immerse viewers in the works of Vincent Van Gogh will visit Kansas City. First, Starlight and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art will present “Van Gogh Alive.” Then comes “Immersive Van Gogh” at a yet-to-be-announced venue. kcstarlight.com and kansascityvangogh.com.

“‘Yesterday and Today’ — The Interactive Beatles Experience”

Oct. 24 at Yardley Hall. In a twist from the usual Beatles retrospective concert, this will be an all-request show that “does away with the wigs, costumes and fake accents,” according to promotional material. jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

After scaling back last year because of the pandemic, the Plaza Art Fair is scheduled to return Sept. 24-26. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Three for free

Santa-Cali-Gon Days Festival

Sept. 3-6 at Independence Square. This event celebrating Independence as the starting point of the Santa Fe, California and Oregon trails typically draws more than 300,000 visitors and features more than 500 craft and vendor booths. Musical acts will include Little Texas (9:30 p.m. Sept. 3) and Sawyer Brown (9:30 p.m. Sept. 4). santacaligon.com.

Plaza Art Fair

Sept. 24-26 at Country Club Plaza. Covering nine city blocks and drawing about 240 artists, the Plaza Art Fair is considered among the top art events in the nation. The 90th annual edition will include three live music stages and plenty of food possibilities. plazaartfair.com.

WaterFire

Oct. 2 at Brush Creek. The vision of fire vessels floating on the water never gets old, especially when the arts installation is enhanced by live music and dance as well as food trucks and vendors. waterfirekc.org.

The American Royal World Series of Barbecue returns to Kansas Speedway Sept. 16-19. James Wooldridge The Kansas City Star

And don’t forget …

American Royal World Series of Barbecue

Sept. 16-19 at Kansas Speedway. The world’s largest barbecue competition provides lots of food, but also live music, demos, beer and cocktail gardens, a family fun fest, fireworks and a marketplace. americanroyal.com/bbq.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Ashley Pankow, a regular on Kansas City stages, will co-star as June Carter Cash in “Johnny & June” at New Theatre & Restaurant. File photo by Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Performing arts

“On Your Feet,” Sept. 7-12, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

“Mother of the Maid,” Sept. 9-19, Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre. metkc.org

“C.S. Lewis’ The Great Divorce,” Sept. 11, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Kenny Broberg with Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, Sept. 14, Kauffman Center. icm.park.edu

“Menopause The Musical,” Sept. 15-Nov. 14, New Theatre & Restaurant. newtheatre.com

New Dance Partners, Sept. 17-18, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center/events

“Escape to Margaritaville,” Sept. 21-26, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

The Boston Trio, Sept. 22, 1900 Building. 1900bldng.com

Bach Aria Soloists, “BAS at the Park,” Sept. 25, Loose Park Rose Garden. bachariasoloists.com

“Fair Ball: Negro Leagues in America,” Sept. 28-Oct. 9, City Stage. tya.org

“Ghost Light: A Haunted Night of Songs and Stories from KC’s Cultural Crossroads,” Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Sept. 30-Oct. 17, Nelson-Atkins Museum south lawn. kcrep.org

“Classy Crooners – Tony, Doris, Frank,” Oct. 8-31, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com

Shen Yun, Oct. 9-10, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Kansas City Symphony, “The Music of John Williams,” Oct. 22-24, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, Oct. 29, Kauffman Center. hjseries.org

“Oliver!,” Nov. 11-21, Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre. metkc.org

“Johnny & June,” Nov. 17-Jan. 30, New Theatre & Restaurant. newtheatre.com

Renée Fleming, Nov. 18, Kauffman Center. hjseries.org

In Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s past productions of “A Christmas Carol,” Walter Coppage has played Marley’s Ghost. Gary Neal Johnson is the perennial Scrooge. Cory Weaver File photo

“A Christmas Carol,” Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Nov. 19-Dec. 26, Spencer Theatre. kcrep.org

“Christmas In Song,” Nov. 26-Dec. 26, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com

Visual arts

Art Westport, Sept. 10-12, Westport. westportkcmo.com/artwestport

Brookside Art Annual, Sept. 17-19, Brookside district. brooksidekc.org

Hallmarket Art Festival, Sept. 18, Crown Center Square. crowncenter.com/events/hallmarket

“Weaving Splendor: Treasures of Asian Textiles,” Sept. 25-March 6, Nelson-Atkins Museum. nelson-atkins.org

PeaceWorks KC Local Art Fair, Sept. 25-26, Theis Park. peaceworkskc.org/unplaza

Randy Rainbow gained fame with his music videos skewering politicians. Now he’s bringing his live show to Kansas City in September. File photo

Comedy

Adam Carolla, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Bill Burr, Sept. 15, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Randy Rainbow, Sept. 18, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Bianca Del Rio, Sept. 22, Folly. follytheater.org

Nikki Glaser, Oct. 8, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Vicki Lawrence and Mama, Oct. 15, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Preacher Lawson, Oct. 16, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Ron White, Oct. 23, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Katt Williams, Nov. 12, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

Louis C.K., Nov. 15-17, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Al Franken, Nov. 19, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Kane Brown will perform Sept. 16 at the T-Mobile Center. CMT

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick, Aug. 29, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Martina McBride with Hailey Whitters, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Dwight Yoakam, Sept. 4, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Korn and Staind, Sept. 6, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com

The Doobie Brothers with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Sept. 14, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Kane Brown, Sept. 16, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, Sept. 19, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36, Sept. 21, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com

Glass Animals, Sept. 22, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com

Tacos & Tequila Festival with Ludacris, Twista, Mario and more, Sept. 25, Legends Field. kctacosandtequila.com

The Avett Brothers, Oct. 1, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com

Machine Gun Kelly, Oct. 3, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com

Ben Folds with Kansas City Symphony, Oct. 5-6, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Pitbull with Iggy Azalea, Oct. 6, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Jason Aldean with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, Oct. 8, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Bird Lives!” Oct. 8, Kauffman Center. kcjo.org

Karrin Allyson, Oct. 9, Folly. follytheater.org

Marc Anthony, Oct. 9, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

Legends of Hip Hop, Oct. 15, Municipal Auditorium. ticketmaster.com

Judas Priest, Oct. 19, Cable Dahmer Arena. cabledahmerarena.com

$uicideboy$, Oct. 20, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com

Nelly with Blanco Brown, Oct. 22, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com

Black Violin, Oct. 27, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

Grupo Firme, Oct. 29, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

Gary Allan, Nov. 3, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

The Monkees, Nov. 10, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Newsboys, Nov. 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. cabledahmerarena.com

Dan and Shay, Nov. 14, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

Keith Sweat with Bell Biv DeVoe, Bobby Brown and more, Nov. 20, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Jackson Browne, Dec. 5, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

Festivals

Kansas City Irish Fest, Sept. 3-5, Crown Center. kcirishfest.com

Kansas City Renaissance Festival, Sept. 4-Oct. 17, Bonner Springs. kcrenfest.com

Greek Festival, Sept. 10-12, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. greekfoodfest.org

Fiesta Hispana KC, Sept. 11-12, Barney Allis Plaza. kcfiestahispana.com

Liberty Fall Festival, Sept. 24-26, Liberty. libertyfallfest.com

Oktoberfest, Sept. 24-26, Lee’s Summit. lsoktoberfest.com

KC Oktoberfest, Oct. 1-2, Crown Center. kcoktoberfest.com

Oktoberfest, Oct. 1, Shawnee Civic Centre. shawnee-ks.com/visit-shawnee/events

Troostapalooza, Oct. 2, 30th and Troost. troostapalooza.com

Festa Italiana, Oct. 8-10, Zona Rosa. unicokc.org

Snake Saturday, Oct. 23, North Kansas City. snakesaturday.com

Festival of Lights, Nov. 11-Dec. 30, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org

Also

Toughest Monster Truck Tour, Sept. 24-25, Cable Dahmer Arena. cabledahmerarena.com

Gold Over America Tour with Simone Biles, Oct. 12, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

“Dark Forest” with Quixotic, Oct. 21-31, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org/dark-forest

Champions of Magic, Oct. 31, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

MasterChef Live!, Oct. 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

“The Price Is Right” Live! Dec. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com