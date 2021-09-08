Kansas City things to do: Festivals galore, Bill Burr, Doobie Brothers, piano star

Kansas City classical music lovers can hear decorated Park University pianist Kenny Broberg before he embarks this fall on an international career when he performs at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

It’s the first concert of new season for Park’s International Center for Music.

The Kansas City Chamber Orchestra will join Broberg, who won the coveted American Pianists Awards this summer, at 7 p.m. Sept. 14. Tickets ($28.50-$48.50) are available at icm.park.edu.

A student of Van Cliburn gold medalist Stanislav Ioudenitch, Broberg won the bronze medal in the International Tchaikovsky Competition in 2019 and the silver medal in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2017.

The annual Lenexa Spinach Festival will once again serve up the “World’s Largest Spinach Salad” this weekend. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Festivals

▪ Hummingbird Festival, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 9-11, George Owens Nature Park (free). georgeowensnaturepark.org or facebook.com.

▪ Festival of the Trails, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 11, multiple venues in Raytown (free). raytownchamber.chambermaster.com.

▪ Enchanted Faire, 10 a.m. Sept. 11, Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens (free-$6). artsandrec-op.org.

▪ Independence Uncorked, 1 p.m. Sept. 11, Bingham-Waggoner Estate ($30-$50). independenceuncorked.com.

▪ Jesse James Festival, Sept. 10-11 and 16-19, Kearney ($10 per vehicle). jessejamesfestival.com.

▪ Kansas City Chalk & Walk Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 12, Crown Center (free). kcchalkandwalk.org.

▪ Lenexa Spinach Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 11, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park (free). lenexa.com.

The free Fiesta Hispana KC will run Sept. 11-12 at Barney Allis Plaza downtown. File photo

Three more for free

▪ Art Westport, 3-9 p.m. Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 12, Westport. westportkcmo.com.

▪ Fiesta Hispana KC, noon-11 p.m. Sept. 11, noon-10 p.m. Sept. 12, Barney Allis Plaza. kcfiestahispana.com.

▪ Dance in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Roanoke Park. cityinmotion.org.

Music

▪ Blue October, 8 p.m. Sept. 11, The Truman ($35-$65). thetrumankc.com.

▪ Crossroads Music Fest, 1 p.m. Sept. 11, Crossroads Arts District ($25-$75). cmfkc.com.

▪ Shake The Lake Country Music Festival, 3 p.m. Sept. 11, Longview Lake Swim Beach ($49-$149). socialhouseentertainment.com.

▪ Son Volt, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Knuckleheads ($25-$37.50). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Larry Carlton, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Yardley Hall (sold out). jccc.edu.

▪ The Doobie Brothers with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Starlight ($39-$175). kcstarlight.com.

▪ Squeeze, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Uptown ($35-$172). uptowntheater.com.

The Doobie Brothers are set to perform at Starlight Theatre Sept. 14. Chris Pizzello Invision/AP

More entertainment

▪ Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre will open its 2021-22 season with “Mother of the Maid” at the Warwick Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-11, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-18, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19 ($15-$54). metkc.org.

▪ “With Liberty and Justice,” an exhibition of eight contemporary artists that reflects on the history of America, will open at the Charlotte Street Foundation, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 10; runs through Oct. 23. charlottestreet.org.

▪ Stephen Lynch, known for his comedy-infused music, will perform at The Truman, 8 p.m. Sept. 10 ($35-$40). thetrumankc.com.

▪ “C.S. Lewis’ The Great Divorce,” a fantasy about heaven and hell, will come to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts’ Muriel Kauffman Theatre, 4 p.m. Sept. 11 ($56-$96). kauffmancenter.org.

Adam Carolla will perform Sept. 11 at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. Amanda Sanchez File photo

▪ Adam Carolla, comedian, actor, author and popular podcaster, will bring his act to the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, 8 p.m. Sept. 11 ($29.50-$45). arvestbanktheatre.com.

▪ Drag star Daisy Buckët will honor iconic women of stage and screen during “Leading Lady” outdoors at the Black Box, 8 p.m. Sept. 11 ($20). blackboxkc.com.

Daisy Buckët (aka Spencer Brown) will star in “Leading Lady” outdoors at the Black Box on Sept. 11. SUSAN PFANNMULLER Susan Pfannmuller, Special to The Star

▪ “The Broadway Cabaret: Musical Monday & Tuesday” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14 at Musical Theater Heritage ($39-$44). musicaltheaterheritage.com.

▪ New Theatre & Restaurant will present “Menopause the Musical,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; runs through Nov. 14 ($36.50-$63.50). newtheatre.com.

▪ Comedian Bill Burr, who hosted “Saturday Night Live” last season, will perform at Starlight Theatre, 8 p.m. Sept. 15 ($35-$85). kcstarlight.com.

Comedian Bill Burr will perform at Starlight Theatre on Sept. 15. Mike Coppola Comedy Central