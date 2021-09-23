Judge orders Blue Springs cafe to close after it continuously defied mask mandate

The Blue Springs restaurant that has defied Jackson County’s health order mandating masks has been ordered to cease operations.

Jackson County officials won a victory in court Thursday when a judge ruled in the county’s favor over Rae’s Cafe and its owner, Amanda Wohletz.

In her ruling, Judge Jennifer Phillips granted the county’s request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction and barred Wohletz and Rae’s Cafe from operating in violation of the health order. Phillips further ordered the Rae’s Cafe to cease operations until it obtained a valid permit.

The dispute centers around Jackson County’s current mask order that was reinstated in early August as the highly-contagious coronavirus delta variant drove up cases and hospitalizations.

Enforcement of the mandate

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Enforcement of the Jackson County health order is the responsibility of the administrator of Jackson County Environmental Health and addressing issues of non-compliance with regard to food service establishments is granted under county law, the court ruled.

The ruling says Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer “is vested with the powers to use the legal means necessary” to control or investigate threats to public health.

In its ruling, the court also found that Rae’s Cafe “continued to openly operate in violation” of the existing health order.

The order required everyone ages 5 and up to wear a face covering when visiting indoor public spaces, with some exceptions, including medical exemptions o removing the masks while dining. Jackson County legislators voted 6-3 on Aug. 30 to extend the health order until Oct. 7.

The restrictions applied to only to rural parts of the county and cities other than Kansas City and Independence, which have their own health departments that set the rules.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Shortly after Jackson County’s went into effect, the county received complaints that Rae’s Cafe, located in a strip center along Missouri 7 highway, was not complying with the mandate.

The cafe, according to media reports, had posted on a chalkboard in August:

“Rae’s Cafe is NOT honoring the mask requirement and does NOT require staff to either. If you have a problem with our decision, stay home.”

Inspectors were sent to check and issued a warning on Aug. 18. Tickets were issued on Aug. 27 and 28. The Jackson County Environmental Health revoked the cafe’s food permit and ordered it closed on Sept. 3.

The restaurant didn’t.

Notices on the doors to Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs announce that the restaurant has been closed for “not following the Jackson County Health order and causing a significant threat to the health and safety of patrons.” The cafe’s food establishment permit was revoked for repeated violations of the order requiring masks. Robert A. Cronkleton bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Rae’s claims exemptions

Deborah Sees, director of Jackson County Environmental Health, testified at the hearing Wednesday that prior to the recent actions, the county had a good working relationship with Rae’s Cafe and that under the previous health order the restaurant had complied with the mandate.

Sees testified that Wohletz initially told her that the reasons they weren’t complying with the current order were because the kitchen was too hot, it was too inconvenient and she would lose customers. The first time the medical exemption came up was when the food permit was revoked, Sees said.

After Rae’s Cafe remained open, the Jackson County Health Department issued an order for it to close on Sept. 9 and the following day Jackson County filed a petition seeking a court order to permanently close.

Although the restaurant briefly closed, it opened back up the following week.

Wohletz has maintained that she is operating within the bounds of the law. In court filings, she contends that all of her employees told her that “wearing masks caused them anxiety and mental stress and that these medical conditions prevented them from being able to work in a mask.”

Included in the filings are copies of cards claiming that the person bearing the card is exempt from wearing a face mask due to medical reasons. The county pointed out the cards can be readily purchased online.

In a counterpetition against the county, Rae’s Cafe and Wohletz contends the mandate was “unconstitutionally created” and the county’s effort to enforce the mandate “is unlawful, nonsensical and is intended only to punish those who speak out against arbitrary and capricious ‘mandates.’”

Wohletz also contends that she stopped operating Rae’s Cafe on Sept. 3 and converted the restaurant space to a private members-only club known as Rae’s Private Club. Private clubs are exempt from the health order.

The court ruled arguments made by the restaurant to operate as a private club were not compelling.

Regardless, the ruling says, the designation of being a private club would not eliminate the requirements of serving food, which requires a valid permit.

John Reeves, the attorney for the cafe, declined to comment on the court’s decision.

The Star’s Glenn E. Rice and Aaron Torres contributed reporting.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 3:55 PM.