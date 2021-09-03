Blue Springs cafe remains open despite health order to close for violating mask mandate

Notices on the doors to Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs announce that the restaurant has been closed for “not following the Jackson County Health order and causing a significant threat to the health and safety of patrons.” The cafe’s food establishment permit was revoked for repeated violations of the order requiring masks. bcronkleton@kcstar.com

A defiant owner of a Blue Springs restaurant kept her business open Friday despite an order from the Jackson County Environmental Health Department to close for violating the county’s mask mandate.

Health department officials posted a sign on the restaurant’s door on Friday morning stating that health officials had closed Rae’s Cafe in a strip center along Missouri 7 highway in Blue Springs.

“This establishment has bee closed by Jackson County Environmental Health for the following reason: Not following the Jackson County Health Order and causing a significant threat to the health and safety of patrons,” the sign said.

A public health specialist signed the order and wrote “Refused to Sign” in a place for the signature of the owner or representative.

Amanda Wohletz, the owner of Rae’s Cafe, said that the restaurant wasn’t violating the health order.

“They put a closed sign on my door and they shouldn’t have — that’s completely illegal,” Wohletz said. “We are complying with the mask mandate. We’re medically exempt. We’re completely complying and they still shut me down.”

She declined to say what medical conditions allowed her workers to be exempt, saying “its right there in the Jackson County health order.”

Despite being ordered to close immediately, Wohletz said in a phone interview that the restaurant remained opened Friday and was still serving customers shortly before its regular closing time of 2 p.m.

“I don’t have anything to lose at this point,” Wohletz said. “It is what it is.”

She said that a court date of Oct. 6 has been set. She was uncertain about whether she would remain open until the hearing.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know how any of this is going to play out,” she said. “I would like to, but I don’t know.”

Ealier this week, Jackson County legislators voted 6-3 to extend until Oct. 7 the county’s mask order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The health department said in a release Friday afternoon that Rae’s Cafe had repeated violations of the health order requiring masks. The business was deemed an imminent health hazard and was ordered to close immediately.

The order to close stems from multiple complaints health officials have received over the past two weeks. A warning and two tickets had been issued as well as a notice that the restaurant’s food establishment permit would be revoked if it didn’t comply with the health order.

The health department received three additional complaints Friday morning, prompting the action by the health department.

“Despite our multiple attempts to work with the business to comply, the owner knowingly and willingly continued to violate the health order,” said Troy Schulte, Jackson County administrator in the release.

“It is clear by the number of complaints we received that people in our community are concerned about the spread of the virus and are holding others accountable to prevent further pain, sickness and death in our community. Our order is in place to protect public health. We are grateful for those businesses who are doing their part to help us get through this pandemic and will continue to act accordingly for those who are not.”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson County health officials have enforced health orders by visiting places they receive complaints about to verify the violation. One warning and education on corrective action is provided before a ticket of non-compliance is issued.

Since the County’s public health order requiring masks took effect on August 9, there have been over 500 complaints filed with 86 warnings and 22 tickets issued.

So far, the county has revoked permits at three businesses, including Rae’s Cafe, for not complying with the health order during the pandemic.