Can county force mask-defiant Blue Springs cafe to close? Judge will rule this week

Jackson County Health Department officials have issued an order to close a Blue Springs cafe that has been ignoring the county's mask requirement. The owner of the restaurant has said she will not follow the rule.

Attorneys for Jackson County argued Wednesday morning that they should be able to force Rae’s Cafe in Blue Spring to close for failing to comply to the county’s mask mandate.

Meanwhile, the attorney for the cafe and its owner, Amanda Wohletz, argued the mandate is unlawful, saying the case is not about masks, the mandate or COVID-19.

Jackson County Judge Jennifer Phillips said during the hearing that she will issue a ruling in the case by 5 p.m. Thursday.

The dispute centers around Jackson County’s current mask order that was reinstated in early August as the highly-contagious delta variant drove up cases and hospitalizations.

In the following weeks, inspectors were sent to Rae’s Cafe after receiving complaints that it was disregarding the mandate. A warning was issued on Aug. 18. Citations were issued on Aug. 27 and 28. The cafe’s food permit was then revoked on Sept. 3.

Earlier this month, Jackson County officials sought a court order allowing it to permanently close the cafe, which is located in a strip center along Missouri 7 highway. Officials accused the cafe and Wohletz of “endangering the health, safety, and welfare of the community.”

Rae’s Cafe and Wohletz are openly and directly failing to comply with the order aimed to curb the spread of COVID-19 through the community, the lawsuit alleges. Without court intervention, the cafe will continue to operate with flagrant disregard for the rules, county leaders contend.

County officials were granted a temporary restraining order that prevented Wohletz from operating Rae’s Cafe. That order was modified last week to include the exception that it could be operated as permitted by the county’s health order, which exempts the mask requirement for those with disabilities where masks would be a substantial impairment to their health and well-being based on medical direction.

Wohletz previously, and in the new court filings, maintains that she is operating within the bounds of the law. All of her employees told her that “wearing masks caused them anxiety and mental stress and that these medical conditions prevented them from being able to work in a mask,” according to court documents.

She maintains that the mask mandate was “unconstitutionally created” and asked the court to determine that the county’s effort to enforce it is is unlawful, nonsensical and is intended only to punish those who speak out against arbitrary and capricious ‘mandates.’”

She also contends that Rae’s Cafe stopped operating on Sept. 3 and she converted it to a private members-only club, which is exempt from the health order. But officials say that is not a valid claim.

She alleges that the Jackson County Health Department targeted her restaurant after she spoke out against the mask mandate and the county’s authority to issue such an order.