Motorcyclist killed Friday near ramp from I-435 to I-49 in Kansas City

A motorcyclist was killed Friday when he crashed on a Kansas City interstate.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to southbound Interstate 435 at Interstate 49.

The motorcyclist was taking the ramp from I-435 to I-49, but was traveling too fast for the curve and went off the highway, the Kansas City Police Department said.

The Harley Davidson flipped and the driver was ejected.

He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.