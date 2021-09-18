Driver killed after pickup truck crashes, catches fire on U.S. 71 Highway in south KC

A driver was killed after the truck he was driving crashed and caught on fire in Kansas City.

The incident was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday on southbound U.S. Highway 71 at Red Bridge Road.

A Dodge pickup truck was heading south on the highway near Bannister Road when it swerved around a Kia Niro and struck the rear of the vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge did not stop, the Kansas City Police Department said. The Kia’s driver called 911 to report the crash.

When she exited to Red Bridge Road, she saw the Dodge on its top and on fire.

She called 911 again and tried to get the driver of the Dodge out of the truck, but the fire was too intense, police said.

Investigators determined that the pickup truck driver took the exit too fast, lost control and struck a concrete pillar.

He was partially ejected from the Dodge and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was the city’s 60th traffic fatality this year.

