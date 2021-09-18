Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate suspicious death, person of interest detained

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, investigated a suspicious death early Saturday and took one person into custody.

Officers responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a residence in the 2700 block of North 21st Place.

They discovered a deceased man inside the residence, said Officer T. J. Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

