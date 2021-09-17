Woman killed, two children injured in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City

A woman died and two young children were injured in a hit-and-run crash early Friday in Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of East 12th Street and Bales Avenue, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for Kansas City police.

Investigators determined that a Saturn SUV was headed south on Bales when its driver disregarded a stop sign and crashed into an Hyundai sedan that was headed east on 12th Street, he said.

The woman who was driving the Hyundai died at the scene of the crash. Her two passengers, 4 and 10 years old, were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The woman’s identity had not yet been determined, so police were still investigating if she was related to the children, he said.

The driver of the Saturn and a passenger ran from the crash scene. No information about the suspects was immediately available.