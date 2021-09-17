Local

‘Extensive closures’ coming next week as part of Buck O’Neil bridge replacement in KC

A new phase in the part of the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will cause “extensive closures,” according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Drivers beware: A new phase in the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project begins next week and will cause extensive closure, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District said in a news release.

The closures are part of the nearly $220 million project to replace the aging Buck O’Neil Bridge that connects downtown Kansas City to the Northland. While safe, the bridge over the Missouri River at the northwest corner of downtown is nearing the end of its projected service life.

Here is what drivers can expect in the coming weeks:

Construction on the replacement bridge is expected to start in late fall of this year and be completed by late fall of 2024.

The current bridge, which is near the Wheeler Downtown Airport, carries close to 50,000 vehicles per day. It was built in 1956 and has undergone significant repair in recent years.

