Do you have questions or concerns about KC police spending? Here’s who you can contact

With an annual budget of $271 million, the Kansas City Police Department is the largest recipient of city tax dollars. The department is also funded through federal grants, donations from private foundations and charitable organizations.

Yet the City Council has no say in how the department actually spends its money, because the department is overseen by the Board of Police Commissioners, not city government.

Community members who have questions or are dissatisfied with how the department spends its dollars can contact officials including:

▪ The Board of Police Commissioners. The board’s members, who are appointed by Missouri’s governor, include Mark Tolbert, Cathy Dean, Dan Wagner and David Kenner. The board can be reached at BOPC@kcpd.org or at 816-234-5055.

▪ Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who also has a seat on the commission, can be contacted via the city’s website here or @MayorLucasKC on Twitter. The mayor’s office can also be reached at 816-513-3500.

▪ Gov. Mike Parson can be contacted here online or at 573-751-3222. Letters can be sent to P.O. Box 720, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

▪ The City Council appropriates funds but has little say on how it is spent. Contact information for City Council members can be found here.