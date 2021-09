READ MORE Years in the making: An eviction crisis in Kansas City Expand All

The Star analyzed data from Princeton University’s Eviction Lab from 2000 to 2016 to visualize the eviction crisis in the city, county and across the state.

Independence and Kansas City had the highest rates of evictions of large cities across Missouri. That was followed by St. Louis, Springfield and Columbia.

Jackson County eviction rates by census tracts To turn off the legend panel, click on the icon in the upper left corner. Source: Princeton University's Eviction Lab, 2000-2016 Open