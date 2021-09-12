How does the KC Star report on evictions? This reporter approaches story with empathy

Cortlynn Stark, reporter for The Kansas City Star. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Over the past year and a half, we have watched as a housing crisis bubbled over in Kansas City and across the country.

For years, individuals and families have struggled to find affordable, safe and accessible housing. But when the pandemic struck in March 2020, it spiraled. Millions were out of work and at risk of missing rent payments. The looming fears of an eviction crisis increased.

The Star has followed many of these stories over the past year-plus. I and other journalists here have reported on people being often forcibly removed from their homes — in at least one instance, a shooting occurred during an eviction — and on the damage that’s inflicted on already unstable neighborhoods.

This particular story began as a way to search for the underlying causes of evictions and to understand why people find themselves in those situations — so often an unrelenting cycle. It was also a search to highlight the stories of those affected by the very real issues we hear about every day, to center the voices of those the system hurts.

To do this story, we talked to people who have experienced or who are currently experiencing housing insecurity. That comes with its own set of difficulties, though. Often, people experiencing housing insecurity may not have regular access to a cellphone or the internet, making it tough to stay in touch with them. They might have an upcoming court date, which can make them understandably reluctant to share details of their story. And then there’s the regular day-to-day burdens of work, grocery shopping and taking care of their families.

Speaking to a reporter from the local newspaper is not — rightfully so — their top priority.

For me, sharing their stories is a priority. We are incredibly grateful for the time several families gave us in sharing their experiences, but it takes dedication and understanding.

The tenants in this story were connected to us through KC Tenants. Others we found along the way through constant reporting.

I also find that it’s vital for us as journalists to avoid being extractive as much as possible — in a business that’s inherently extractive — when asking people to open up and share with us what is often their most traumatic experiences.

This is particularly true when we write about the communities that The Star has historically failed.

And to that point, it’s imperative for the people we write about to have access to these stories. The Star has promised to do better by our marginalized communities, which includes providing access, especially to people who have had no reason to subscribe to a newspaper that has failed to cover their community.

When this story is published, I will pick up a copy to deliver to Cherrie Hakim myself.