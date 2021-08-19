1 juvenile killed, 1 injured after highway crash in Shawnee, police say

One juvenile female was killed and a juvenile male was critically injured during a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening on K-7 Highway at Shawnee Mission Parkway, according to police.

Around 7:19 p.m., the two were in a passenger car northbound on K-7 Highway when the vehicle left the road and struck a bridge pillar near Shawnee Mission Parkway, Maj. Jim Baker, a spokesman for the department, said in a news release.

Police said the girl “did not survive the crash” and the boy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Few details were immediately disclosed by police, including the ages of the juveniles.

The Shawnee Police Department is investigating the crash.