1 dead after Johnson County highway blowout sends car off bridge: Kansas Highway Patrol

One man died and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday after a tire blowout on the highway caused them to go over a bridge, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. while they were heading north on Interstate-435 just south of Midland Drive, according to the patrol’s crash report. The blowout of the left rear tire caused the car to strike the right guardrail, sending the car over the bridge and rolling twice before landing in a creek.

The passenger, Gomez Humberto-Perez, 43, of Kansas City, Kansas, was killed.

The driver, a 24-year-old Overland Park man, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered serious, according to the patrol.

Both men were wearing seat belts at the time.