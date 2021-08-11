Moped rider killed after other driver ran red light, Overland Park police say

An Overland Park man has died after he was struck by another vehicle while riding a moped at the intersection of 95th Street and Lowell Avenue, according to police.

One person has died after a crash involving a moped and another vehicle Wednesday morning in Overland Park, according to police.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of West 95th Street and Lowell Avenue, Public Information Officer John Lacy said in a statement. The moped driver has been identified as Wade E. Parsons of Overland Park.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle disobeyed a red-light signal and struck the moped, which was traveling south on Lowell. Parsons was thrown from the moped and critically injured. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and died there later, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with police, Lacy said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The crash is being investigated by Overland Park Police Department’s traffic safety unit. Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 913-890-1438.