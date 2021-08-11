Local
Driver killed, passenger, motorcyclist injured in overnight crash in east Kansas City
A driver was killed after he lost control of his Mercedes sedan and crashed into a motorcyclist early Wednesday in south Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.
The collision, which occurred about 12:45 a.m. East 77th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, near Mount Olivet Cemetery, also injured a passenger in the car and the motorcyclist, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries.
The crash occurred as the driver of the Mercedes was headed south on Blue Ridge. The 23-year-old Kansas City man lost control and crossed the center line of the road. He struck the motorcyclist who was headed north on a Victory motorcycle, Foreman said.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old Kansas City man, was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition. A 17-year-old passenger in the sedan was also injured and was taken to a hospital where he was listed as being stable.
