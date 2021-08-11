FEMA might ping you today. Don’t be alarmed. Here’s what’s going on

Don’t be alarmed if emergency alerts come across your televisions, radios and cellphones this afternoon in Kansas City or elsewhere in the nation.

It’s only a test.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts beginning at 1:20 p.m. in Kansas City.

Reminder: At 2:20 PM ET today, we will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System in coordination with @FCC. The test will appear on televisions & radios, while specially configured cell phones will receive an emergency alert test code message. #IPAWS pic.twitter.com/VPDMsvVEQ8 — FEMA (@fema) August 11, 2021

The national Emergency Alerts System test is similar to the monthly tests that briefly interrupt radio and television broadcasts.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Wireless Emergency Alerts test will be directed only to people’s cell phones where the option to receive test messages has been turned on, FEMA said in an announcement on its website.

Most phones will not display the test message. To opt-in to receive the test message on mobile devices, go here for instructions.

In a real emergency, alerts would be sent to compatible cellphones that are switched on and within range of an active cell tower.

FEMA first tested the Wireless Emergency Alert system in 2018 when it sent out a presidential alert.