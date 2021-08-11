Kansas City braces for more extreme hot days as heat index values to soar up to 110

Another dangerously hot day is expected in the Kansas City area Wednesday as the heat index could soar as high as 110 degrees in the afternoon.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures in the upper 90s are expect on both days. Heat index values are expected to be between 105 and 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The weather service advised people to be safe by drinking plenty of water and never leaving children or pets inside cars. It also urged people to check on their elderly or high risk neighbors.

The metro will not get much relief overnight as temperatures are expected to remain around 80 degrees. Shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, temperatures were 81 degrees with a dew point value of 71 degrees, according to hourly weather observations at Kansas City International Airport.

Dew point values directly affect how “comfortable” it feels. Most people find dew points less than 60 degrees comfortable. When it rises above 65 degrees, the air begins to feel “sticky.” When it climbs into the 70s, the heat starts to feel oppressive.

Thunderstorms are expected Wednesday evening into Thursday morning mainly north of Interstate 70. Strong to severe storms are possible with strong winds, frequent lightning, hail and heavy downpours, the weather service said. Widely scattered storms also are expected Thursday evening through Friday morning.

The dangerous heat is to come to an end Friday as temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-80s.