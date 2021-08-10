Crime

Man guilty of gun crime in accidental shooting death at Kansas City Zoo parking lot

In this file photo, police investigate a fatal shooting Aug. 9 in the parking lot of the Kansas City Zoo. Anthony Meneses, 28, has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun he used to accidentally shoot and kill a 19-year-old man.
In this file photo, police investigate a fatal shooting Aug. 9 in the parking lot of the Kansas City Zoo. Anthony Meneses, 28, has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun he used to accidentally shoot and kill a 19-year-old man. Luke Nozicka / The Kansas City Star

A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm he accidentally discharged last year, killing another man, in a parking lot of the Kansas City Zoo.

Anthony Meneses was sitting behind the driver’s seat of a car Aug. 9, 2020, in the 6800 block of Zoo Drive when he grabbed a pistol that accidentally fired, fatally striking 19-year-old Jason Smith, according to federal prosecutors in western Missouri.

Smith was sitting in the front driver’s seat about 5 p.m. that day when he was struck by the bullet, prosecutors said. Two other people were in the 2005 Toyota Camry at the time, including Smith’s girlfriend, court records show.

Off-duty officers working at the zoo were alerted to the shooting when they were told a man had collapsed in the parking lot. They quickly realized Smith had been shot and began rendering aid.

Smith was taken to Research Medical Center, where he died.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Federal agents in Kansas City as part of Operation LeGend — a crime-fighting initiative named after a 4-year-old boy whose shooting death outraged the city — assisted officers at the scene, police said at the time.

Meneses had a 2015 felony conviction of tampering with a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“This shooting turned an otherwise uneventful Sunday afternoon at the zoo into a couple hours of chaos for visitors to the park,” the Kansas City Police Department said Tuesday on Twitter.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service