Kansas City police searching for missing 66-year-old man who has dementia

Joseph Neustadt Kansas City Police Department

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Sunday morning in Kansas City.

Joseph Neustadt, who is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds, was last seen leaving his residence at 11:30 a.m. near North Chatham Avenue and NE 59th Terrace.

Neustadt, who is bald and has brown eyes, was occupying a 2017 Buick SUV with a Missouri handicap license plate of GD19S, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

He requires medical assistance, police said.

The department asked anyone with information about Neustadt’s whereabouts to call 911.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.