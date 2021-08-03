Expect delays as southbound I-435 over Blue River reduced to two lanes in Kansas City

Drivers who rely on southbound Interstate 435 over the Blue River on Kansas City’s East Side will want to leave early or find an alternate route for their trips the next two weeks.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, crews will reduce southbound I-435 over Blue River to two lanes of traffic between Front Street and Winner Road/Independence Avenue for joint repairs, said Lairyn McGregor, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District in a press release.

The work requires the closure of the right lane and shoulder in the area through Aug. 18.

There will be delays in the area because of the repair work and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, leave early or consider alternate routes, McGregor said.

During the construction work, drivers are urged to use the zipper merge technique and take turns at the merge points. All work zones are “No Phone Zones.”

For potential traffic impacts, travelers can review KC Scout cameras at www.kcscout.net or consult the WAZE app on their phone or website.