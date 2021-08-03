Weather News

Smoke from western wildfires continue to create poor air quality in Kansas City

The air quality in Kansas City will continue to be poor Tuesday as smoke from wildfires across western Canada will continue to linger over the region, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

An air quality alert issued by the Mid-America Regional Council remains in effect Tuesday for Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas and Platte, Clay and Jackson counties in Missouri.

Because of the poor air quality, people are recommended to stay indoors and to limit or avoid strenuous outdoor activities. People at greater risk are those who already have respiratory issues or heart issues, such as asthma or heart disease. It also has more impact on older adults and young children.

The air quality is expected to improve on Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Unseasonably cool and comfortable conditions are expected to continue with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s expected Tuesday and low to mid-80s expected Wednesday. The normal temperature for this time of year is 89 degrees, according to the weather service.

Summer’s heat and humidity will return this weekend with heat index values rising above 100 degrees by Sunday.

