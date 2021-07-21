Popular Kansas City morning radio host returns to the airwaves after being hospitalized

Getty Images

John Caprefoli, the host of a popular Kansas City morning radio show on 98.9 The Rock, returned to the airwaves Wednesday after being hospitalized, according to a message on the show’s Facebook page.

Caprefoli, who appears under the name Johnny Dare, had been off the air due to pancreatic pain. The cause of the discomfort were not immediately known.

Numerous listeners posted celebratory messages on Facebook, welcoming the popular radio host back on the air.

The Johnny Dare Morning Show, which airs Monday through Friday from 6 to 10 a.m., has been on the air since 1993. Parody songs, comedic bits and interviews are part of the show’s daily routine, according to the station’s website.