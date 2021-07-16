‘Can’t thank you enough’: Johnny Dare fans share flood of support for hospitalized radio host

Music is back on the former Flight KVWF, 100.5-FM, but it’s not alternative. It’s country. That may not be for long, though. File photo

John Caprefoli, the host of the Johnny Dare Morning Show on 98.9 The Rock, remains in the hospital for issues in his pancreas, according to his program director Bob Edwards.

“Johnny’s test results continue to improve and we are hopeful he will be released from the hospital this weekend,” Edwards wrote in a Friday morning post to the Johnny Dare Morning Show Facebook account.

The cause of the pancreatic pain is not immediately clear, but Edwards wrote, “Knowing Johnny, you will get the full story when he returns to the air soon.”

Fans are voicing their support for Caprefoli on social media, and Edwards said Caprefoli is moved by the comments.

“I have watched Johnny read your posts and comments while visiting him in the hospital, and I can tell you he is humbled, so appreciative, and your thoughts have truly lifted his spirits,” he wrote. “It’s just been so kind and generous, we can’t thank you enough.”

Here’s what people are saying to the beloved Kansas City morning show host as he recovers:

Gary Lezak, NBC Action News’ chief meteorologist: “Johnny, we are sending you our positive energy and thoughts. Get well soon! I met Johnny the year I came to KC in 1992. He and I were a bit younger then. I hope you are back on your feet soon!”

Sheryl Reynolds: “Johnny IS Kansas City. I started listening to him on AM. Despite his debauchery and shenanigans, he’s done so much for this city. Hope for the Holidays makes me proud to live here every year. Karma should make sure he has a speedy recovery.”

Bryan Busby, KMBC’s chief meteorologist: “Mad love my friend. Sending you positive vibes.”

Sheila Delk: “Glad to here this!!! Johnny you have made my morning drive so enjoyable for the last 5 years: found the station when I was working in Olathe and haven’t stopped listening to it. The show always puts me in a great mood before I walk in to work!! Take this time and take the slow lane for a bit!!”

Dana Wright, co-host of Dana & Parks’ on 98.1 FM KMBZ: “Love you Johnny- get well and back here soon!!!! xoxo”

Kelly Urich, morning show host on 94.9 KCMO: “Get well Johnny. Love & respect buddy.”

Mike Peek: “Johnny, there is a HUGE community of us out here who truly care for you and are praying for a quick and full recovery. We miss you and love you brother.”

John Chaffee: “My mornings are better because I have The Johnny Dare Morning Show. K.C. is fortunate to have you Johnny. I loathe the day you and your experiences are no longer fresh on the air, but am thankful for all the laughs and tears you provided. May your health continue to improve.”