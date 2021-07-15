Host of popular Kansas City morning radio show 98.9 The Rock is hospitalized

File photo File photo

The host of a popular Kansas City morning radio show on on 98.9 The Rock has been hospitalized.

John Caprefoli, who hosts the Johnny Dare Morning Show under the name Johnny Dare, a rock station, is off the air for the time-being, program director Bob Edwards said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Johnny is having issues with his pancreas and is hospitalized in a lot of pain,” Edwards wrote. “Tests are still being run to diagnose and treat the problem.”

Edwards said they will keep listeners updated on Dare’s condition.

“Expect Johnny and the rest of the show to return soon,” he wrote.