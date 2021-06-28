KCPD motorcycle hit by bus on highway shoulder, bursts into flames, police say

Three people are seriously injured in the hospital following a triple-shooting that happened before 2 p.m. on Hoskins Mill Lane, near S. Hoskins Road. The Wichita Eagle

A Kansas City police officer’s motorcycle was demolished by a bus Monday morning while the officer was preparing to speak with a driver pulled over for speeding on the shoulder of the highway, according to police.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the Northland on Interstate 29 near N.W. Old Tiffany Springs Road, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police say the officer had pulled over a Chevrolet sedan for speeding and his motorcycle was parked on the shoulder with its emergency lights flashing. The officer was walking over to the sedan when a yellow bus hit his motorcycle and sent it flying toward the rear of the Chevy, police said.

The motorcycle’s fuel tank ruptured, causing it to burst into flames, according to police. The driver of the Chevy that was parked on the shoulder suffered burns described by police as minor.

The police officer was able to dodge out of the way before the crash. He was unharmed. The driver of the bus was also unharmed, police said.

The three vehicles were all heavily damaged and were towed from the area, police said. The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the crash.