MoDOT worker struck, killed by pick up truck while on the job near Kansas City

A Missouri Department of Transportation supervisor was killed by a truck in highway 273 when he was putting a sign on the road. Google

A worker for the Missouri Department of Transportation was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Highway 273 and Tracy Drive.

The MoDOT supervisor was out putting up a sign about water over the roadway when around 9 a.m. he was struck by a pickup truck driving along the highway.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said the truck driver stayed near the accident and officials are still talking to him as part of the investigation.

The worker’s family has been notified of the accident.

The Kansas City district of MoDOT issued a safety reminder on Twitter on Monday as inclimate weather continued across the metro.

“Safety Reminder: It’s raining in parts of the #KC area, please turn on your wipers AND headlights. Seen and be seen. Be safe,” MoDOT tweeted.