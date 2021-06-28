Driver critically injured in high-speed, rollover crash in Kansas City, North

A driver traveling at high speeds was critically injured in a rollover crash Sunday night in Kansas City, North, police said in a news release.

The crash occurred as the driver of a white Ford Ranger pickup truck was exiting from eastbound Missouri 210 to Searcy Creek Parkway, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver lost control, went off the exit ramp to the right and sheared off a metal light pole. During the collision, the pickup overturned multiple times and the driver was ejected, he said.

The driver, who was the only person in the pickup at the time of the wreck, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.